Link Legal India Law Services has hired the former senior partner and chairman of UK-headquartered firm Pinsent Masons, Martin Harman, as its “chair - international business”, according to a press release from the firm.
Harman will continue to be based in London. Until his recent retirement, he was also chairman of the firm’s India practice group.
He will be working with Link Legal on a retainer-style basis and would bill the firm separately for any UK-based legal work he may do for the firm's clients.
It is understood that he will especially assist on international brand building and improving processes at the firm.
Link Legal managing partner Atul Sharma said in the release: “Martin is an authority in the global infrastructure & construction law space.
“His multi-jurisdictional experience, skills and expertise will help us strategise with the objective of delivering to international standards and benchmarks. This association will also help the firm’s clients leverage his expertise in jurisdictions where he is authorised to practice.
“He will however not be practicing or advising on Indian laws.”
In 2009, the erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai hired Valerie Bowles from the UK as chief operating officer (COO), while Amarchand Delhi hired as COO Jennifer Milford from Hong Kong.
Also in 2009, Amarchand had hired ex-Linklaters' India head and Cleary Gottlieb partner Nikhil Mehta to advise on non-Indian law tax work.
Amarchand's former management committee also used to include ex-Slaughter and May partner George Goulding.
According to Link Legal's press release:
Martin, who retired recently from Pinsent Masons, after 43 years of service, served as Senior Partner and Chairman of the Firm. In his long career with Pinsent Masons, Martin was involved with major, complex international infrastructure projects (including airports, roads, sports stadia, renewable energy projects, ports and high rise buildings). He was retained as advisor to construction companies, developers and Governmental bodies in Europe, India, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East on some of the world’s leading infrastructure and construction projects. He has consistently been ranked by the Global Legal Directories as a leader in the fields of construction, risk management and dispute resolution. Martin is also a qualified Arbitrator and Mediator.
In addition to his legal engagements, Martin has served as co-Chair of the UK/India Joint Economic Committee for Infrastructure, working with Mr Jamshed Irani of Tata Sons as India co-Chair. He has also been Director of UK India Business Council from 2003-2015. Martin is a keen advocate of the power of Sport to improve health, social inclusion and to unite people internationally. He has served as Chairman of the UK Government's Advisory Council for Global Sports Infrastructure in relation to the 2012 London Olympics.
In 2010 Martin was appointed CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by Her Majesty the Queen for services to international trade and the legal profession.