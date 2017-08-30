Link Legal follows footsteps of erstwhile Amarchands in getting foreign help in

Link Legal India Law Services has hired the former senior partner and chairman of UK-headquartered firm Pinsent Masons, Martin Harman, as its “chair - international business”, according to a press release from the firm.

Harman will continue to be based in London. Until his recent retirement, he was also chairman of the firm’s India practice group.

He will be working with Link Legal on a retainer-style basis and would bill the firm separately for any UK-based legal work he may do for the firm's clients.

It is understood that he will especially assist on international brand building and improving processes at the firm.

Link Legal managing partner Atul Sharma said in the release: “Martin is an authority in the global infrastructure & construction law space.

“His multi-jurisdictional experience, skills and expertise will help us strategise with the objective of delivering to international standards and benchmarks. This association will also help the firm’s clients leverage his expertise in jurisdictions where he is authorised to practice.

“He will however not be practicing or advising on Indian laws.”

In 2009, the erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai hired Valerie Bowles from the UK as chief operating officer (COO), while Amarchand Delhi hired as COO Jennifer Milford from Hong Kong.

Also in 2009, Amarchand had hired ex-Linklaters' India head and Cleary Gottlieb partner Nikhil Mehta to advise on non-Indian law tax work.

Amarchand's former management committee also used to include ex-Slaughter and May partner George Goulding.

According to Link Legal's press release: