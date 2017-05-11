 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Link Legal India Law Services has re-hired Milind Jha as associate partner in Delhi after he’d spent two years at K Law, most recently as an associate partner.

Jha had moved to K Law from Link Legal in 2015 with partners Ajay Sawhney and Gautham Srinivas. Sawhney has since joined Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Jha had before leaving been a principal associate at Link Legal after more than eight years at the firm following his graduation from Campus Law Centre of Delhi University in 2006.

According to Link Legal’s press release, Jha will be part of the firm’s corporate and infrastructure and projects team, and he has historically been involved in M&A and capital markets deals.

Link Legal managing partner Atul Sharma said in the release that he welcomed Milind back to the firm, wishing him “all the very best”.

Just a few minutes earlier today, IndusLaw had announced that it had hired former K Law associate partner Deepak Chowdhury as a partner in Hyderabad.

K Law managing partner Naina Krishnamurthy commented that she wished both the very best for their future.

