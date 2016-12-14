 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

The Bar Council of India (BCI) cannot be relied upon to take the legal services liberalisation process forward, said NLU Delhi vice chancellor (VC) Ranbir Singh on Saturday.

Singh, who was hosting a one-day law conference at ILI Delhi, through NLU Delhi’s collaboration with Deakin University Australia, in his address said: “Liberalisation can never happen through Bar Council of India. It can only be done by the government of India. With a bold government as ours, liberalisation can be easily taken care of if the lawyers push for it.”

Singh had recently told Legally India that students will have the best bargain if foreign law firms were allowed entry to India.

Senior advocate and former law minister Salman Khursheed, while delivering his presidential address on the occasion, also said at the event: “Liberalisation in the legal profession can be achieved in India only if it is done gently and quietly and informally (just like we did with airlines) without creating a noise around it.”

Deakin and NLU Delhi organised the 10 December ILI conference to provide an integrated and holistic understanding of the requirements and complexities required in easing up of legal services in India, according to the press release.

BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra had written to the prime minister Narendra Modi in November, copying in other cabinet ministers and threatening strikes by lawyers should the government ignore the BCI’s role in liberalisation talks or in regulating the profession.

In that same letter Mishra had reminded Modi of the AK Balaji case in the Supreme Court, against the entry of foreign law firms, and said that discussing liberalisation while that case was still pending in the SC is “quite illegal and contemptuous” and unless the BCI withdraws from the case “nothing further could be done” until it is disposed of.

The BCI had pulled out of liberalisation talks one day before they were scheduled before the government, at the end of September.

Like +1 Object -0 Better late than never 14 Dec 16, 20:36
Kian and Prachi, you two have been shockingly late in covering the views of the law school community while devoting hundreds of articles to Manan Mishra and Lalit Bhasin for several years. But I am happy you are at least rectifying your mistake now. Thus far, Madhav Menon and Ranbir Singh have spoken out. We would urge you to speak to other VCs who are likely to support liberalisation (e.g. Faizan from NALSAR, Rajkumar from Jindal) as well as other professors. You must also speak to the student associations at various law schools. Then let us see what Mishra and Bhasin have to say.
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 15 Dec 16, 02:14
Very interesting developments, possibly a game changer. Prof Menon and Prof Singh are seen as respected and impartial voices with no vested interest (I would also add Prof NL Mitra to the list). If people like this speak up for liberalisation, it puts SILF, BCI and other lobby groups on the back foot. All of a sudden the discourse will take a new direction.
Like +1 Object -2 Amen 15 Dec 16, 10:03
Let's hope this happens soon. Will surely create more employment and keep reliance by the law students on lala firms at bay. I am not a snob but I would expect the head of the BCI to possess basic grammar skills but all his letters prove otherwise. We will surely cant expect him to represent us before the international legal community.Hope Mr Ranbir Singh succeeds in making his voice heard.
Like +0 Object -0 Little birdie 19 Dec 16, 08:59
From what I have heard, it would be very good for the said 'national law college' too for that to happen.
