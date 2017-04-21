 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Kochhar & Co partner and head of IP litigation Neeraj Grover has left the firm after a stint of four years with it, to go independent.

Grover, who had joined Kochhar from Zeus IP in 2013, most recently advised footwear empire Bata in its defamation notice to Bollywood movie Jolly LLB 2’s makers.

He said that he would continue to advise Bata against Jolly LLB 2 and continue to also be briefed by Kochhar.

He noted that he decided to go independent after indications that other firms were also willing to brief him but had shied away due to his exclusive partnership with Kochhar.

He commented: “Exit has been extremely amicable and perhaps Kochhar & Co shall continue to brief him as external counsel in contentious matters.”

Kochhar did not respond to an emailed request for comment at the time of going to press.

