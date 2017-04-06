Link Legal India Law Services has hired Khaitan & Co Mumbai senior associate Alok Sonker as an associate partner in the corporate practice.
Sonker specialises in M&A, private equity, corporate commercial and securities law.
In a press release managing partner Atul Sharma and co-managing partner Nusrat Hassan said they wished him success in his new role.
Sonker is a 2006 Lucknow University LLB graduate, with a 2008 LLM in business law from NLSIU Bangalore.
He had joined Rajani Associates in 2009, and had joined Khaitan in 2013.
We have reached out to Khaitan for comment.
Update: Khaitan executive director Amar Sinhji commented: “We wish Alok all the very best in his future endeavours. We would like to thank him for his contributions during his tenure with our Firm and I am sure that he will add immense value in his new role.”
You kick ass at khaitan. Good luck!
All the best.