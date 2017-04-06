 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Alok SonkerAlok Sonker

Link Legal India Law Services has hired Khaitan & Co Mumbai senior associate Alok Sonker as an associate partner in the corporate practice.

Sonker specialises in M&A, private equity, corporate commercial and securities law.

In a press release managing partner Atul Sharma and co-managing partner Nusrat Hassan said they wished him success in his new role.

Sonker is a 2006 Lucknow University LLB graduate, with a 2008 LLM in business law from NLSIU Bangalore.

He had joined Rajani Associates in 2009, and had joined Khaitan in 2013.

We have reached out to Khaitan for comment.

Update: Khaitan executive director Amar Sinhji commented: “We wish Alok all the very best in his future endeavours. We would like to thank him for his contributions during his tenure with our Firm and I am sure that he will add immense value in his new role.”

What a delightful news! Gem of a person. Very enterprising. Good things happen to good people. Left Khaitan on very good terms. All the very best!
Wow. Congratulations Alok!
An experience, solution-oriented lawyer who is devoted to his work and his clients. Best of luck Alok!
Alok sir is ze best
We will miss you at khaitan Alok! Hope
You kick ass at khaitan. Good luck!
I guess you meant kick a$$ at Link Legal...
Interesting! Link Legal pay more than Khaitan !!?
Why should that matter as a comment to this thread? What would be a more relevant question is whether Link Legal has a large corporate practice in Mumbai and this recruitment may be seen as a positive move to expand its Mumbai presence in M&A and PE deals. There are larger, more strategic points to be discussed then always discussing pay or book size, which seem to be the first thing people discuss on partner/ associate partner hires/ movements.
All the best Alok!
Super news, Alok.

All the best.
Good stuff Alok! Wishing u luck and success in ur new role..
