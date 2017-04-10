Khaitan projects partner of 10 years, Upendra Joshi, to leave

Khaitan & Co projects and energy, infrastructure and resources partner Upendra Joshi has resigned from the partnership it is understood, according to authoritative sources.

Joshi was not available for comment at the time of publication.

We have reached out to Khaitan for comment.

Update 18:36: Khaitan executive director Amar Sinhji commented: “Upendra is leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities. He has been with us since 2005 and has contributed immensely to the growth of the firm. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

He specialises in infrastructure related mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures, as well as projects in the energy, telecoms, road, port and railway space, and has acted in nuclear power, airports, utilities and deals in the Japanese market.

According to his Linked-in profile, he has a “continued association with some of his major clients long after transaction consummation – NTT DoCoMo, SunCoke, Nippon Life Insurance and Areva to name a few”.

Joshi had joined Khaitan in 2005 as a senior associates from AZB & Partners, making partner in 2007.

He had begun his career at Avinash Ganu & Associates in 1994 after an LLB from the University of Pune, followed by Little & Co in 1998, and AZB in 2002.

He is also a 2002-batch Bombay Incorporated Law Society (BILS) solicitor.