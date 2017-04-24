K Law has promoted three to various partner levels in Mumbai and Bangalore, according to a press release from the firm.

Sharad Joshi was promoted to partner in Mumbai. He specialises in projects, project finance, and general corporate advisory work.

Aparnaa Bhalotia has been promoted to associate partner in Mumbai, specialising in private equity, venture capital funding, structured debt and general corporate advisory.

Anisha Jayaram was promoted to associate partner in Bangalore. She practices general corporate and private equity.

Managing partner Naina Krishna Murthy commented: “I welcome you to your new roles and am confident that each one of you will continue to be invaluable to the growth of the firm.”

