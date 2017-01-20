Arunabh Choudhary, one of two new internal partnership promotions at JurisCorp

Mumbai-headquartered Juris Corp has promoted principal associates Nand Gopal Anand in Delhi and Arunabh Choudhary in Bangalore to its partnership.

Juris Corp founder Jayesh H commented in a press release; “We are pleased to have Arunabh and Nand with us as Partners today. We have seen them grow and have full faith in their potential. They have created a mark for themselves in their domain and are not just great lawyers but also remarkable team builders. I wish them all the best.”

Anand, who is a 2006 ILS Law College Pune graduate had begun his career at Juris Corp in 2006, moved to Khaitan & Co as a senior associate in 2012, and had re-joined Juris Corp in 2015.

He specialises in and heads the project finance and banking practice from Dehli. According to the press release:

Over the years, he has advised banks and corporates on life cycle of legal due diligence, drafting and reviewing agreements, concession agreements, operation and maintenance agreements in relation to various projects. He has also represented financial institutions, sponsors and corporations in negotiation and documentation of various financing transactions, including advising on credit facility agreements, security documents, inter-creditor arrangements and cross boarder issues.

Anand commented: “My association with Juris Corp goes a long way. I am excited on being given the new role and responsibility and look forward to adding more value to the Firm and my team.”

Choudhary , a graduate of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s school of law in Indore who holds a 2010 law and management MBA/LLM from NLU Jodhpur and a “final pass credential” from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, had joined Juris Corp in 2010.

He has been heading the start-up practice in Bangalore, practising in “commercial laws, tech law, private equity transactions, securities, taxation, competition law and policy advisory”, according to the release, working with corporates, funds and start-ups, and has represented them before regulators such as SEBI, the RBI and the IRDA. He also advises the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Choudhary commented in the release: “I acknowledge the entire team of Juris Corp for trusting me. I look forward to continuing our legacy of quality work as well as continuous learning, growth and diversification.”

Juris Corp had recently lost recent lateral partner hire Jeet Sen Gupta to start-up Vertices, after several other departures.