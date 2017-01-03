Juris Corp, which had begun a cautious recovery, continues facing problems with retention

Jeet Sen Gupta joins ELP friends at Vertices from Juris Corp

Jeet Sen Gupta, who had joined Juris Corp as a partner in July 2015 from Economic Laws Practice (ELP), has now joined the Mumbai start-up Vertices Partners, which was set up by three ELP alums.

Sen Gupta will be leading the firm’s banking and finance practice, which also includes structured finance, special situations and stressed assets work.

According to his Linked-in profile, he had left Juris Corp in September 2016 after a year and three months at the firm. He had begun his career in 2001 at ELP, climbing the ranks there until a two-year stint in 2007 at Amarchand Mangaldas as a senior associate, before returning to ELP in 2009 as associate partner, where he made partner in 2012.

Vertices managing partner Vinayak Burman commented in a press release: “We have known each other for several years and this was the most natural conclusion.”

Sen Gupta said in the release that he was looking forward to working with the team and growing the firm to the “next level”.

Vertices was started in March 2016 by then-ELP partner Burman, associate partner Amit Vyas, and senior associate Archana Khosla.

Juris Corp: Retention issues

Sen Gupta had been hired by Juris Corp only in July 2015 as a “growth driver” to take the “firm to the next level", according to managing partner H Jayesh.

A Juris Corp spokesperson commented: "Things did not quite work out as expected. He was with us briefly and we found him as a highly intelligent lawyer. He will make his presence felt wherever he goes. We wish him well."

Juris Corp’s partner numbers had tanked to fewer than 10 partners, after at least nine partner exits in the 3 years up to 2015.

However, by late 2015 and early 2016, the firm set about a cautious recovery, with a office with Fox Mandal partner Debanjan Bannerjee and Pal from Trilegal and Amarchand Mangaldas principal associate Abhinav Surana as a partner, as well as an internal promotion.

But with Sen Gupta’s departure now, the ship is looking far from steadied: in the last year, Juris Corp long-time partner Detty Davis went in-house, and lateral hire Aninda Pal left after five months for HSA.