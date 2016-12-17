 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

J Sagar Associates (JSA) partner Amit Kapur was elected senior partner-to-be by JSA’s equity partners at a meeting in Chennai today.

He will take over on 1 April 2017 from outgoing senior partner Berjis Desai, who is retiring on schedule on 31 March 2017.

Kapur is the highest biller in the firm, specialising in the projects and regulatory space with a team of four other equity partners.

He chairs JSA’s regulatory and policy practice and had been a JSA partner since 2000, having headed up its infrastructure practice since 1997.

He and his team specialise on projects and regulatory work relating to infrastructure, while Kapur, in particular, has developed a profitable niche of representing clients in regulatory disputes, with an estimated Rs 40 crore per year practice last year.

The elevation of Kapur to senior partner will be a major boon for JSA’s partnership, which has reeled and been in need of stability ever since Mumbai partner Akshay Chudasama and his team of four partners decamped to Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas in late 2015 and securities star Somasekhar Sundaresan announced that he would go independent in March 2016.

All that happened against a background of the firm’s founder and namesake Jyoti Sagar having officially retired in 2013, with senior partner Berjis Desai (a nearly de facto JSA co-founder, who had set up its Mumbai office) due to retire by 2017.

In 2015 Kapur had been in the running for managing partner against six others, in what is probably India’s only fully democratic management election at an Indian law firm.

The managing partner posts eventually by September 2015 went to Dina Wadia and Shivpriya Nanda jointly as co-managing partners, by internal consensus.

We have reached out to Kapur and other JSA partners for comment.

1
Like +8 Object -1 Lolwa 17 Dec 16, 20:35  interesting
What a world we are living in. Mr DSK would be sad and shaken.

The people who insulted (AK), voted in favor for him. This is amazing. This will only happen in democratic country. So much for this candy!
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Show?
Voted! +1
-0
Not clear 19 Dec 16, 13:25
Who insulted whom???
Reply Report to LI
1.1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 None 19 Dec 16, 19:17
No one insult
Reply Report to LI
1.2
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 None 19 Dec 16, 17:42
Who insulted whom? Not by vote but force
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +1 Object -14 Guest 17 Dec 16, 21:45
Mr Kian you only publish negative news about law school Vice Chancellors. Please publish this positive news: Mr Bimal Patel of GNLU has been shortlisted for position of director of SEBI. It is great honour and pride for law students and academic community in India.

http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/company/corporate-trends/10-names-shortlisted-for-sebi-chiefs-post/articleshow/56008789.cms
Reply Report to LI
2.1
Like +30 Object -1 kianganz 17 Dec 16, 22:12  interesting  top rated
We totally would if he was himself shortlisted, but it appears he's on the selection panel to select the new SEBI chief from the report, which nonetheless is no doubt an achievement but unfortunately not quite enough for a story I think...
Reply Report to LI
2.1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Hello 20 Dec 16, 00:47
Great reply Kian!
Reply Report to LI
2.2
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 Kya baat 19 Dec 16, 14:35
Bhai likhne se pehle padh toh leta. Selection committee not candidate.
Reply Report to LI
2.3
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 GNLU Student 21 Dec 16, 17:03
Geez, stop embarrassing us.
Reply Report to LI
3
Voted! +10
-4
jsa 18 Dec 16, 00:56  interesting
So much for coercing JS to vote him in. No one questions the competence but the manner in which all of this transpired.
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
Voted! +4
-2
AK 47 19 Dec 16, 12:01
DSK toh bahana tha...
Reply Report to LI
5
Voted! +4
-0
Boringgggg 19 Dec 16, 13:23
40 cr. Book. How is that possible. Or is it 40 cr including the 4 partners below him. Plus the entire team below that.

Even then that's tremendous.
Reply Report to LI
6
Show?
Voted! +5
-2
Brilliant 19 Dec 16, 17:35
He is a gentleman. Som saw this coming and left before he had to work under Amit.
Reply Report to LI
6.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Aamir khan farzi actor 19 Dec 16, 19:30
do sher ek jungle mein nahi rah sakte...
Reply Report to LI
7
Show?
Like +1 Object -2 Abcdefgh 19 Dec 16, 17:44
So what's the difference is managing partner and senior partner? I thought berjis was managing partner. Now it seems he was senior partner, if so then who was earlier the managing partner?

Is it just the way to keep everyone happy and avoid a Delhi mumbai break up?
Reply Report to LI
7.1
Show?
Voted! +0
-1
JSA 19 Dec 16, 23:29
YES.
Reply Report to LI
8
Show?
Voted! +3
-0
Paan Banaras wala 19 Dec 16, 19:21
Kapoor is awesome... i hope his team understands the same and raise the level of dedication rather than boast in his name and create discomfort with other teams...
Reply Report to LI
9
Show?
Voted! +1
-0
jute lelo paise dedo 19 Dec 16, 19:22
is he a managing partner or senior partner or what?? has he replaced dina and ship????!!
Reply Report to LI
10
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 Aapa jhapa jhapa 19 Dec 16, 19:32
Ab har ghar mein electricity..
Reply Report to LI
11
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 Malcolm in the middle 19 Dec 16, 19:33
its a wonderful news cz nobody i would retire here only.
Reply Report to LI
12
Show?
Voted! +2
-0
kitna inaam..pure 40cr 19 Dec 16, 19:37
he would have gone independent easily and got a senior gown...respect
Reply Report to LI
13
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Tsk Tsk 19 Dec 16, 22:33
Who is DSK. Could anyone kindly enlighten for the unenlightened?

(I do know my merc CLK and SLKs, though.)
Reply Report to LI
14
Show?
Like +0 Object -1 Successor 19 Dec 16, 22:38
A brief bio of the new designated managing partner would have been nice (eg how long in practice, law school, books authored, etc). Okay, the last is a stretch.
Reply Report to LI
15
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 MMS 3 20 Dec 16, 12:47
So now there are two heads Senior and Managing Partner funny man.. Berjis held the post of both but to keep a good legal mind and a wonderful person like Amit Kapoor status of Senior was a good decision considering Amit would be under ShivP which would be too much and Som ofcourse may have seen this coming. if i were Amit I would have started my own firm....and left this tilting ship
Reply Report to LI
16
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Icy Spicy 22 Dec 16, 14:45
Clever of Som to have anticipated a change of guard and leave gracefully before having to report to a former peer.
Reply Report to LI

