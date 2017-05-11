Inno legal head Karthik BM (l) and ex-K Law Deepak Chowdhury join Indus Bangalore

IndusLaw added former in-house counsel Karthik BM as partner in Bangalore and former K Law associate partner Deepak Chowdhury as partner in Hyderabad.

BM headed the legal function of the real estate investment firm Inno Group Holdings, in Chennai, after stints at J Sagar Associates Bangalore and AZB & Partners Bangalore since his graduation from ULC Bangalore in 2005.

Chowdhury started his career at Link Legal India Law Services after graduating from CLC Delhi in 2006, and had joined K Law as associate partner in 2015.

He specialises in infrastructure, energy and real estate especially in PPP and renewable energy projects, according to Indus’ press release in which he said that he will be expanding the firm’s practice in these areas in Hyderabad and exploring the growth in infrastructure and renewable enegy projects in India’s southern states, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Indus senior partner Suneeth Katarki commented: “We are happy to welcome Kartik and Deepak. Both have significant experience and technical expertise in infrastructure and real estate space. We have been slowly building our infrastructure capabilities across India and have significant expertise currently in Delhi. With the hiring of these two partners, we will now be able to demonstrate a strong presence in this space in South India also.”

With these latest additions the Indus partnership has now grown to 22, after the firm recently also snared two Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas partners and promoted two to partner internally in Bangalore.