HSA Advocates regulatory practice partner Sakya Chaudhuri has left the firm with his team including partner Avijeet Lala and senior associate Anand Shrivastav, to start up his own venture.

The exact number of lawyers joining is not yet finalised.

Chaudhuri, who was of counsel at Trilegal before joining HSA in 2014, declined to comment.

Several independent sources have confirmed the news since yesterday.

His new venture Niti Niyaman, which will deal with regulatory work among other things, is understood to become operational from tomorrow.

HSA managing partner Amitabh Sharma commented: “He is starting on his own - we wish him godspeed and all the best.”

The regulatory practice at HSA will continue to be led by founding partner Hemant Sahai, alongside three partners in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

According to HSA website profile of Chaudhuri:

Sakya’s focus areas of practice cover Regulatory, Arbitration, and Competition Law. Over the last two decades, Sakya has dealt with litigation matters related to civil, commercial, constitutional, labor, revenue and company matters and has extensive exposure in arbitrations. He has advised and represents various industry forums and regulators such as the Forum of Indian Regulators, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission and various State Electricity Regulatory Commissions on important legal and regulatory issues. He has advised clients on competition law issues in merger filings, investigations relating to cartels and anti-competitive conduct. Sakya regularly advises and counsels some leading clients such as Tata Power, Mumbai International Airport, British Gas, Bosch & Lomb among many others. Sakya is also an “Advocate-on-record” with the Supreme Court of India. He is also a visiting faculty at TERI University for their LLM programme on Infrastructure Law.

Previously, Sakya has worked closely with the antitrust team of a renowned international leading law firm on issues including merger control, cartel investigation, abuse of dominance, anti-competitive agreements and antitrust advisory to clients.

1
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Godspeed 09 Apr 17, 15:05
wishing Sakya and Avijeet all the best for their new venture.

the decision came in two years too late :)
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +0 Object -1 Jai 1225 09 Apr 17, 15:31
Anand was promoted to associate partner by HSA
Reply Report to LI
2.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Jagdeesh 2336 09 Apr 17, 18:27
Thanks for the 'news'. Do you also intend on making a point?
Reply Report to LI
3
Show?
Like +3 Object -0 Guest 09 Apr 17, 17:21
All the best and success Sakh
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
Like +1 Object -1 Lol 09 Apr 17, 17:38
Inevitable
Reply Report to LI
5
Show?
Like +2 Object -2 Guest 09 Apr 17, 17:43
The writing is on the wall. 6 partner exits with their teams in a little over a year. Something sure smells rotten at 81/1 Adchini.
Reply Report to LI
5.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -1 Byebye 09 Apr 17, 19:17
Everyone knows HS is not someone you can push into a corner. You want to leave, he's not going to stop you. He's going to eat you up.
Reply Report to LI
6
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 The Broke Girl 09 Apr 17, 18:48
My sources say someone from fraternity has orchestrated this coup, who is bankrolling the team. Without this 'gentle giant', the trio would not have stuck their necks out.
Reply Report to LI

