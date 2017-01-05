 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

HSA Advocates has hired Shahen N Pradhan as associate partner in Mumbai from J Sagar Associates (JSA), where he was a principal associate specialising in dispute resolution.

According to his JSA profile, he acted in corporate commercial matters, including in the mining, oil and gas, transportation (ports) sector. His practice has included high courts, city civil court, Company Law Board and various arbitral tribunals, according to HSA’s press release.

He had been promoted into the newly created principal associate position at JSA in April 2016.

While at JSA, he had been seconded to Slaughter and May in London and had previously worked under senior counsel AK Abhyankar.

HSA managing partner Amitabh Sharma said: “We are thrilled to have Shahen on board with us to further ramp up our dispute resolution practice.

“He is a perfect fit for our collegium of partners, who are cherry-picked, likeminded people, endeavoring towards a common goal. HSA has been flourishing over the last year with the increase in benchstrength and expansion across the country, and Shahen is a valuable addition to this growth story that is unfolding.”

