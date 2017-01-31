 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

The Society of Indian Law Firms (Silf) reportedly passed a resolution yesterday opposing the government’s notification that might have been intended to pave the way for foreign law firms to operate in special economic zones (SEZs).

Silf president Lalit Bhasin told Bar & Bench that the government’s move amounted to a “backdoor entry” for foreign law firms to set up in India, and that Silf members had unanimously resolved to oppose it, with a committee due to draft a representation to the government.

We have reached out to Silf members for comment, and have asked Bhasin whether Silf had come to a consensus on his five questions that he had emailed to Silf members last month, as we had reported at the time:

a) Whether such a notification can be issued by the Department of Commerce?

b) Whether this has the approval of the Bar Council of India which is the regulatory body of the legal profession?

c) Whether this could be done without amendment of the Advocates Act which only permits Indian citizens to practice any law in the territory of India?

d) Who will monitor the activities of such foreign law firms?

e) What prevents these foreign law firms from practising throughout India from SEZ?

Senior Silf member and Nishith Desai Associates (NDA) managing partner Nishith Desai had asked in a response whether the Advocates Act and Arbitration Act may have to be amended, which Bhasin had responded to by saying that he did not want “evasive answers” but only yes or no responses on whether a member was against the rule change or not.

Click here to read our analysis of the SEZ rules and possible ways forward.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

latest jobs

experts & views

Live Blog: 9th GNLU International Moot Court Competition (GIMC) - 1st to 5th February 2017.
GIMC_PR_Team
Who can hear the whistle blow? Whistleblowing and its impact on corporate governance in India
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
Digital Wallet Security: Is there a framework?
CCG NLU Delhi
Preservation of Biodiversity & Jallikattu
Practical Academic
Decoding Privacy Policies – WhatsApp
CCG NLU Delhi
Live Blog: 58th Edition of Philip C. Jessup International Moot Court Competition- India Round
Amity Law School, Delhi
4Ccon – Second National Conference on Free Software
sflc
Using Agricultural Lands for Non-Agricultural Purposes in Maharashtra – Important 2016 Amendments
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
Click to show 2 comments
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 hidingthisnews 31 Jan 17, 17:35
For some strange reasons or perhaps vested interest, this article has changed its place (with tweaked headlines) atleast three times on legally India. This is being done for
reasons best known to Kian ganz!
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 kianganz 31 Jan 17, 17:36
Fascinating, please explain, because I'm utterly confused. :)
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.