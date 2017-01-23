Tripathi has joined LKS in a client-facing GST, advisory services role

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS) has snapped up former Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas director for “strategy & special projects” Anish Tripathi as director of “GST and supply chain advisory services.

His last day at Cyril Amarchand was last week, as we had reported at the time.

According to an update on his Linked-in profile, he has joined LKS in Mumbai, stating:

I am part of the GST and Supply Chain Advisory Services Group at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, Mumbai. I will be supporting companies transform their current business models into legally compliant and efficient GST models as a part of this group. I would also be involved in various GST collaboration projects including with leading ERP software companies, technology partners, supply chain experts, tax and legal portals to help clients achieve their business objectives.

Tripathi was previously CEO at educational business Orbit Corporation, where he was CEO. From 2008 to 2010 he was a partner at Grant Thornton for “markets and strategic services”, from 2005 to 2008 at KPMG India as director markets, and had previously worked with various companies and organisations since 1990.

Tripathi explained that it was a “client facing advisory services role”, which was integrated into the existing GST practice of the firm.

LKS managing partner V Lakshmikumaran commented: “We are excited to add Mr Anish Tripathi to our GST Group.

“He brings different and complementary skills to our core personnel. This will bring value to our service offerings and our ongoing projects.”

Hat-tip to the anonymous LI commenter alerting us to his updated Linked-in profile.