Delhi boutique indirect tax firm Nitya Tax Associates, which was started in July 2015 by ex-BMR Associates indirect tax head Puneet Bansal, has hired Shiva Nagesh from the DLF Group as its second partner.

Nagesh was last general manager commercial and taxations at DLF, which he had joined in 2007.

Between 1997 and 2007 he had worked at Barco Electronic Systems as a manager commercial, and, according to Nitya’s press release, he had also been “associated with” GMR, Kone Elevator, Crompton, Flex and Minda.

Managing partner Bansal said in a press release: “Shiva is a key addition to team Nitya. With over 30 years of experience in indirect taxes, Shiva brings varied industry and core Indirect Tax experience to the firm. Shiva has vast experience in sectors comprising manufacturing, export oriented units, special economic zones, real estate and infrastructure.”

The firm consists of 25 employees, including lawyers and chartered accountants said a firm spokesperson.