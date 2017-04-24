Dhaval Vussonji & Associates. the three-year-old firm of former Kanga & Co partner Dhaval Vussonji, added advocate Minal Sampat as its fourth partner and opened its second office in Mumbai.

Sampat, who has 14 years of experience in the real estate practice will head the firm’s real estate team. Her promotion from being an of counsel with the firm, takes the total partner count to four including Vussonji, co-managing partner Prachi Dave and RS Loona, according to the firm’s press release.

Vussonji commented: “Our association with Minal has been for several years now. She has been a pillar of trust and support to the Firm from the first day we worked together. She is well-versed with the entire ecosystem of real estate practice. Not only has she helped the practice grow at the Firm, but she has also set an example for providing personalised, hands-on support to our clients. She has taken personal involvement in mentoring and grooming our talented lot of lawyers into accepting ever increasing challenges and responsibilities.”

Dave commented: “We always wanted to have another Office to provide for better accessibility to our clients. Minal took charge and partnered in our dream to grow the practice. Without her support, this dream would have not materialized into reality. The promotion indeed is an honour for the firm. Her knowledge of the real estate domain and the years of experience she brings to the table have added unmatched value-addition to our service capabilities.”

The firm’s newly opened office in Mumbai is in Santacruz, while the first office moved into a larger space last year in the Free Press House, added the release.

It does corporate, banking, private equity, capital markets, real estate, litigation and arbitration work.