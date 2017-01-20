Anish Tripathi, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas director “strategy & special projects” in Mumbai, has resigned with today being his last day at the firm.

Tripathi had been hired in 2011 at Amarchand Mangaldas, as it then was, and was in 2015, when Cyril Amarchand was formed after the break-up, a special invitee member in four of the new firm’s 15 internal committees (on the business review, clients & industries, technology strategy and knowledge management committees).

According to several sources, a large part of his role, which was internally also dubbed “strategic initiatives”, has included coordinating and liaising between managing partner Cyril Shroff and the rest of the partnership, while also being responsible for knowledge management.

We have not yet been able to confirm his next move.

Tripathi had joined in 2011 from educational business Orbit Corporation, where he was CEO. from 2008 to 2010 he was a partner at Grant Thornton for “markets and strategic services”, from 2005 to 2008 at KPMG India as director markets, and had worked with various companies and organisations before that since 1990.

Tripathi declined to comment when contacted.

We have reached out to Shroff for comment yesterday on whether another person would be taking over Tripathi’s role.