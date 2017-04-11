 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai banking partner Niloufer Lam has resigned the firm, as first reported by Bar & Bench.

Lam had joined in 2010 from Bank of America Trustees, where she was a consultant director. She had also worked at KBC Bank, Morgan Stanley and, from 1996 to 2006, at Linklaters.

She is dual qualified in India and England. “We wish her the very best,” commented Cyril Amarchand managing partner Cyril Shroff when contacted, saying that the departure was amicable.

When asked about whether this would affect the firm’s banking vertical, Shroff added that it would not affect business, as there were “many partners in this practice”.

We have reached out to Lam for comment but could not get through by the time of publication.

Update 19:17: We have spoken to Lam, who confirmed her leaving.

Lam’s team in Mumbai had seen a number of mid-level departures over last year, including principal associate Soummo Biswas, and associates Malvika Kanade and Manju Sagar had joined Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai banking partner Sapan Gupta’s team around a year ago, and associate Ayushi Anand, who had joined Khaitan & Co as a senior associate in mid-2016.

