Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has hired AZB & Partners’ Mumbai HR head Kiran Patheja for its HR function, as head of talent acquisition, reported Bar & Bench.

Patheja, who is a 2007 law graduate from ILS Law College, also holds a masters of science in HR from the University of Sheffield, and before joining AZB has previously worked at Khaitan & Co as HR manager between November 2004 and October 2015, and BDO India from 2012 to 2014.

Patheja will be taking over the role from Akanksha Antil, who had joined Amarchand Mangaldas, as it then was, from legal recruiter Vahura - Amarchand Mumbai was one of the first law firms in India to hire an in-house head-hunter. However, Antil had left Cyril Amarchand around 5 months ago to start on her own.

Managing partner Cyril Shroff confirmed Patheja’s joining to us, and had told Bar & Bench: “We are delighted to welcome Kiran to the firm in this role. Her past experience in the legal sector will be most useful.”

Shroff said that the current HR head was Anupriya Anand. She had joined in February 2014 from Hirco Developments, where she was a senior manager HR.

We have reached out to AZB Mumbai managing partner Zia Mody for comment.

1
Show?
Insider 18 Jan 17, 16:45
I guess, her role will be to find jobs for all the extra people they needlessly hired!

2
Show?
Bull 18 Jan 17, 16:46
HR head who is a law graduate! OK, but wouldn't she be earning more money in Legal field than in HR ??!!

3
Show?
Wow 18 Jan 17, 16:53
Superb news for CAM. AZBs loss.

4
Show?
Guest 18 Jan 17, 16:54
Misleading article. Zia Mody is head of HR.

5
Show?
Guest 18 Jan 17, 16:56
kudos. Wish you luck and success!


