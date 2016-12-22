Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas’ Mumbai partner Ashish Jejurkar, who was hired in 2009 from Luthra & Luthra, will be leaving the firm and moving to Japan, as first reported by Bar & Bench.
Cyril Amarchand managing partner Cyril Shroff commented: “Ashish relocating to Japan for personal reasons. He has a Japanese wife.”
Shroff did not respond to a message seeking further details on what Jejurkar would do in Japan.
Jejurkar did not respond to messages and calls seeking comment.
He specialises in corporate transactional work and is a Bombay solicitor.
E.g., just trying out for the sound of it:
He has a Vietnamese husband, he has a British friend, he has a Russian business partner, he has a Greek mother, he has an Italian wife.
None of these are great sentences but is there any technical difference between any of these? Is it the 'a' which potentially implies that there are more than one? Asking out of genuine linguistic interest, as a non-native speaker :)
Not every departure from CAM needs a backstory or some masala.
