Jejurkar off to Japan, apparently

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas’ Mumbai partner Ashish Jejurkar, who was hired in 2009 from Luthra & Luthra, will be leaving the firm and moving to Japan, as first reported by Bar & Bench.

Cyril Amarchand managing partner Cyril Shroff commented: “Ashish relocating to Japan for personal reasons. He has a Japanese wife.”

Shroff did not respond to a message seeking further details on what Jejurkar would do in Japan.

Jejurkar did not respond to messages and calls seeking comment.

He specialises in corporate transactional work and is a Bombay solicitor.