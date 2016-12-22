 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas’ Mumbai partner Ashish Jejurkar, who was hired in 2009 from Luthra & Luthra, will be leaving the firm and moving to Japan, as first reported by Bar & Bench.

Cyril Amarchand managing partner Cyril Shroff commented: “Ashish relocating to Japan for personal reasons. He has a Japanese wife.”

Shroff did not respond to a message seeking further details on what Jejurkar would do in Japan.

Jejurkar did not respond to messages and calls seeking comment.

He specialises in corporate transactional work and is a Bombay solicitor.

1
Like +10 Object -1 Civil society 22 Dec 16, 05:41  interesting
Wouldn't it have sounded better if Cyril Shroff had said - 'His wife is Japanese' rather than 'He has a Japanese wife'? I mean, you can have a Japanese car, but can you have a Japanese wife?
1.1
Like +2 Object -4 kianganz 22 Dec 16, 11:09
I think colloquially such phrasing is in fairly common use, no?

E.g., just trying out for the sound of it:
He has a Vietnamese husband, he has a British friend, he has a Russian business partner, he has a Greek mother, he has an Italian wife.

None of these are great sentences but is there any technical difference between any of these? Is it the 'a' which potentially implies that there are more than one? Asking out of genuine linguistic interest, as a non-native speaker :)
1.1.1
Like +1 Object -1 Perhaps! 22 Dec 16, 11:14
You'd perhaps do and/or say anything to justify CSS and CAM!!!
1.1.1.1
Like +2 Object -1 kianganz 22 Dec 16, 11:27
Haha. Still a genuine question, I want to know why it's so wrong or if it just sounds less good than the other option. :)
1.1.1.1...
Like +1 Object -1 Perhaps! 22 Dec 16, 12:10
It's not about sounding "less good;" it just doesn't sound right! So much optics in the legal advice and none on a global PR?
1.1.2
Like +0 Object -2 Pause 22 Dec 16, 12:19
The 'a' gives the feel of a commodity. I'm sure Mr. Shroff did not intend to sound MCPish. It was a genuine freudian slip.
1.1.3
Like +0 Object -0 English 22 Dec 16, 13:04
"His wife is Japanese" !!!
2
Like +3 Object -1 Dost 22 Dec 16, 09:31
His wife is from Japan. He wants to relocate to the country for personal reasons. What is so mysterious about that? He might join a JO form as an India partner. He is more than qualified for the job.
Not every departure from CAM needs a backstory or some masala.
3
Like +2 Object -0 Outsider 22 Dec 16, 09:39
"He has a Japanese wife"? Really? That's a Cyril quote?
4
Like +0 Object -0 Juta Hei Japani 22 Dec 16, 11:55
What?!!!
5
Like +0 Object -0 Tim Cook 22 Dec 16, 12:41
why no ios app yet Kian?
5.1
Like +0 Object -0 kianganz 22 Dec 16, 12:49
Sorry, I don't have access to an iPhone so harder to develop for and I hear the AppStore is a bit more of a pain to get into also... :(

One option for now, if there is interest, is to install Telegram messenger (at http://telegram.org ) on iPhone and follow our Telegram channel @legallyindia ( https://telegram.me/legallyindia ), which will give you breaking news alerts. Please let me know if that is useful and we can work on improving it further.
6
Like +0 Object -0 Icy Spicy 22 Dec 16, 14:47
Meri wife hai Japani..It is ok. She has a Jap husband sounds ok. Not as good as She has a Jap wife.
7
Like +1 Object -0 ATB 22 Dec 16, 15:44
All the best Ashish. Have done two transactions opposite him - he will definitely be a good catch for an India desk partner role in a Japanese firm. He is fluent in Japanese!
