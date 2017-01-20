Binay Mishra, whom we had reported last week as joining ANM Global from Citi where he was vice president legal to head its banking practice, will not be joining the firm after all.

Mishra said that after “an email conversation with the managing partners”, he had “decided not to join the firm”.

ANM co-founding partner Nidish Mehrotra commented: “We learnt from Binay that he is not joining the firm due to some reservations and exploring other opportunities.

“We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Mishra was supposed to head up ANM’s banking and finance practice in Mumbai, according to Mehrotra’s statements that we reported last week.

Mishra had been copied into correspondence between us and ANM regarding publication of the news story by email three days ahead of publication on Friday, 13 January. However, Mishra had been on holidays and not been checking emails.

Renewed negotiations regarding Mishra’s terms of joining are understood to have then continued over last weekend of 14 and 15 January, with some signs that Mehrotra would join ANM after all.

However, by Monday 16 January, after his conversation with the managing partners, he decided he would be seeking other opportunities (although he has left Citi).