Mukesh Butani: BMR Legal will focus purely on growing tax disputes going forward

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) has confirmed our report from earlier today that BMR Legal partner Amit Khansaheb and five others will join in Gurgaon, Bangalore and Mumbai in June 2017.

As we had reported earlier today, the partners joining SAM other than Khansaheb include Roshan Thomas (corporate M&A) and Siddharth Nair (venture capital) in Bangalore, and Kaushik Mukherjee (capital markets) in Mumbai.

We understand that BMR principal Vishurta Kaul and senior vice president Rishi Jain will also join as partners in Gurgaon.

The hires take SAM to a partner strength of 91 and over 470 fee earners, according to its press release, and together with campus recruits, this would take Shardul Amarchand to a headcount of over 500 lawyers by July 2017.

Khansaheb said in the statement: “I am delighted to have received this opportunity to move to the larger platform of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas to ensure the enhancement and growth of their practice and each member of their team.”

The press release noted that he was particularly grateful to BMR Legal founder Mukesh Butani and other partners at BMR Legal “for all their support during his tenure at BMR Legal and for offering to facilitate a smooth transition for the corporate team whilst retaining their top tier tax practice at BMR Legal”.

Executive chairman Shardul Shroff stated that he was “extremely delighted with this development as Amit Khansaheb’s team of 38 lawyers with similar capabilities and excellence in corporate law, M&A, private equity and venture capital are joining the Firm, at a time when talent is scarce in the market. This enhances the national footprint of the firm as an integrated enterprise”.

Delhi-based managing partner Pallavi Shroff added that SAM “has quietly gone about its goal of pursuing excellence and growth. In the same spirit, it has teamed with Mr Amit Khansaheb and his corporate law team”.

Mumbai-based managing partner Akshay Chudasama said in the statement that “this accretion of lawyers at the firm’s Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai offices will substantially enhance the capability and reach of the firm”.

BMR Legal to continue with tax disputes, wishes departures well

Meanwhile, after contacting Butani, BMR Legal has released a statement that the split was amicable, and noting that it would focus solely on tax dispute resolution going forward: “Our M&A law partners have decided to pursue their career interests outside of BMR Legal and are moving to a larger platform for the growth of their practice and team.

“We wish Amit and his team good luck and success in their future endeavors. We are proud of what we have created by way of a proposition in this space, which in a short while has gained the confidence of clients and accolades by way of independent survey rankings.

“As a law firm, we shall be solely focusing on tax dispute resolution practice and the firm is committed to strengthen capabilities in this area.

“As a tax practice, we enjoy a Tier 1 status in all surveys and shall continue to offer integrated tax services and build a stronger franchise.

“A case in point is the recent hire of 5 lawyers in Mumbai focusing on tax litigation.”