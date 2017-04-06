Ajai Achuthan becomes partner at Bharuchas

Bharucha & Partners has promoted Mumbai senior associate Ajai Achuthan as its eighth partner.

Achuthan had joined Bharucha in 2014 from Desai & Diwanji.

He specialises in securities law matters, including acting as a briefing counsel for matters before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and the Supreme Court, relating to securities law litigation.

He also acts on domestic capital markets issuances.

He holds an LLB from KC Law College in Mumbai, and a post-graduate diploma in securities law from GLC Mumbai.

He had begun his career at Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors in 2006, followed by five years with C Achuthan at Corporate Law Chambers India, before joining Desai & Dewanji in 2012.