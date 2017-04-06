 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Ajai Achuthan becomes partner at BharuchasAjai Achuthan becomes partner at Bharuchas

Bharucha & Partners has promoted Mumbai senior associate Ajai Achuthan as its eighth partner.

Achuthan had joined Bharucha in 2014 from Desai & Diwanji.

He specialises in securities law matters, including acting as a briefing counsel for matters before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and the Supreme Court, relating to securities law litigation.

He also acts on domestic capital markets issuances.

He holds an LLB from KC Law College in Mumbai, and a post-graduate diploma in securities law from GLC Mumbai.

He had begun his career at Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors in 2006, followed by five years with C Achuthan at Corporate Law Chambers India, before joining Desai & Dewanji in 2012.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

latest jobs

experts & views

Censorship & certification – Outlining the CBFC’s role under law
CCG NLU Delhi
RightsCon 2017, Brussels – An Overview
sflc
Survival of Employee Stock Options through the IPO process: Are former employees stranded?
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
Update from the Supreme Court hearing in the WhatsApp-Facebook Data Sharing Case
CCG NLU Delhi
Meeting a legend and devotee: Remembering TRA
Gokul Gowder
FOC Issues Joint Statement and Accompanying Good Practices for Government on State-Sponsored Network Disruptions
sflc
LIVE BLOG! 4th NLUO International Maritime Arbitration Moot 2017 (31st March - 2nd April 2017)
NLUOIMAM
MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda speaks in Parliament against Internet shutdowns
sflc
Click to show 6 comments
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Show?
Like +0 Object -1 paisa 06 Apr 17, 18:08
how much do Bharucha pay fresh Associates? Last i heard, they were paid 8.4 lac p.a.
Reply Report to LI
1.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -1 Insider 06 Apr 17, 20:12
When did you hear it? In 1975?
Reply Report to LI
1.1.1
Show?
Like +0 Object -1 paisa 07 Apr 17, 17:07
heard in 2015-16 .
Reply Report to LI
1.1.2
Show?
Like +0 Object -1 hi 07 Apr 17, 23:42
lol
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Like +1 Object -1 Outsider 07 Apr 17, 15:00
Bharucha existed in 1975?
Reply Report to LI
3
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 08 Apr 17, 00:50
This guy makes around 1.5 crores. So please I am sure the fresher's would be making atleast 15lakhs
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.