Sonali Mathur becomes 7th AZB Mumbai partner in 2017

AZB & Partners Mumbai has promoted a seventh - Sonali Mathur - to its partnership, following an announcement last month of six promotions.

Her promotion, as the previous ones, also takes effect from 1 April 2017.

Mathur is a 2007 GLC Mumbai graduate, who also holds an LLM from Columbia Law School from 2009.

She had joined AZB in 2009, having begun her career at the chambers of senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas.

Last month, AZB Mumbai had promoted:

Roxanne Anderson (Symbiosis Pune 2009)

Kashish Bhatia (NLU Jodhpur 2009) - had joined from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas in May 2016, began career at Majmudar & Co and Phoenix Legal

Rinki Ganguli (GLC Mumbai 2008) - had joined AZB as a paralegal in 2006

Divya Mundra (Nalsar Hyderabad 2009)

Rahul Rai (NUJS 2007), competition law - joined AZB in 2012 from Stanford Law School, began career at Economic Laws Practice (ELP)

Arvind Ramesh (Nalsar Hyerabad 2005)