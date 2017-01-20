1994 NLS-batch Srinivas Kilambi to leave CAM

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas partner Srinivas Kilambi, who had joined the Delhi office of the firm from MNK Partners, where he was co-founding partner, is set to resign according to two authoritative sources.

The 1994 NLSIU Bangalore graduate who also hold a 2003 LLM from Columbia Law School, had begun his career in-house at GE Capital, co-founed KSB Partners in 2005, joining MNK Partners by 2013 before moving to Cyril Amarchand in 2015.

The other two MNK lateral partner hires at Cyril Amarchand still remain at the firm, including Gyanendra Kumar and Anuradha Mukherjee.

We understand that by yesterday Kilambi had still not yet made any formal internal announcement, but Bar & Bench has reported several minutes ago that he has resigned.

We have not been able to independently confirm that he has formally tendered his resignation.

We had reached out to Kilambi yesterday but have not yet had a response, and have now reached out to CAM management for comment.

We will update the story when we hear more.