Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) Mumbai partner Gaurav Singhi and Gurgaon partner Saurav Kumar have left the firm, reported Bar & Bench.

Corporate partner Gaurav Singhi (NUJS Kolkata had joined SAM’s Mumbai office in 2015 from J Sagar Associates (JSA), where he was a salaried partner, together with current SAM co-managing partner Akshay Chudasama.

He had begun his career at Trilegal in 2007, joined Phoenix Legal in 2008, moved to Wadia Ghandy in 2011 where he was made a partner in 2014, shortly before joining J Sagar Associates (JSA).

Corporate partner Saurav Kumar (ILS Pune 2002 graduate) had been promoted in 2013 internally at erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas, and was one of the first four partners to move to the firm’s new office in Gurgaon.

We have reached out to Singhi, Kumar and SAM for comment.