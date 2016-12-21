 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Jaiswal moves to investors' green energy darling Greenko in senior legal roleJaiswal moves to investors' green energy darling Greenko in senior legal role

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Hyderabad partner Anshuman Jaiswal is going in-house to join Indian renewables giant Greenko Group in a senior position, as first reported by Bar & Bench.

Jaiswal, a 2003 Nalsar Hyderabad graduate who had begun his career at Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai, had moved to Hyderabad from Cyril Amarchand’s Mumbai office in July of this year after the departure of office head Rahul Sarella. The office will remain headed up by partner Harita Rao.

Cyril Amarchand managing partner Cyril Shroff confirmed his move to us and had told VCCircle that “he is moving in-house due to personal reasons and he has full support from the firm”.

We understand that Greenko does not currently have anyone in a general counsel (GC) type role in India.

Greenko has been heavily funded by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and others such as GE and has been involved in some large recent transactions such as its $315m buy of SunEdison’s Indian operations and many grounds of equity and debt fund raisings.

Greenko is a client of Cyril Amarchand, which had for instance assisted with Shearman & Sterling on its $550m high-yield bond offering in August of this year opposite Talwar Thakore & Associates.

However, the Greenko Group is also understood to have also used a number of other law firms, such as Trilegal, Lawrence Graham in London on the investment from Singapore’s GIC in 2013 (opposite AZB & Partners, which also acted in 2015), and other firms in Hyderabad such as J Sagar Associates (JSA) and Tatva Legal.

We have reached out to Jaiswal for comment.

1
Show?
Abcd 21 Dec 16, 22:04
What about the exit of Ashish Jejurkar?
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Guest 22 Dec 16, 01:54
Sir I would urge you to do an investigation into the shocking incidents at Ambedkar Law University, as reported by the Hindu.

First, in blatant disregard of propriety the VC met scam queen Sasikala Natarajan and asked her to be the next CM of Tamil Nadu. How can he do this? And Sasikala does even hold any official post. She was just Jayalalitha's companion.

Second, there has been a big controversy about faculty recruitment.

http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/VCs-of-State-universities-meet-Sasikala-trigger-controversy/article16914720.ece

http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Governor’s-intervention-forced-law-varsity-to-put-off-recruitment/article16718062.ece
Reply Report to LI
2.1
Show?
Haha 22 Dec 16, 06:44
Ambedkar university, really? It's difficult to keep track of what the NLUs are up to and you expect people to care about Ambedkar university? Is it even UGC recognised?
Reply Report to LI
3
Show?
Guest 22 Dec 16, 09:59
Has CAM clarified whether the Hyd office still exists? After all Dorothy had indicated that Hyd will also be shut down. What about other associates and lawyers? And partners like Harris?!
Reply Report to LI
3.1
Show?
kianganz 22 Dec 16, 10:51
Didn't directly ask CAM, but I understand it is still operating with one partner, one counsel and a few associates...
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
So whats the total 22 Dec 16, 12:00
How many partners have left CAM since the split?
And what is that number in comparison to SAM, AZB, Khaitan and Luthra?
Will be interesting to know!
Reply Report to LI
5
Show?
Guest 22 Dec 16, 15:14
All the Best Anshuman :)
Reply Report to LI

