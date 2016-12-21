Jaiswal moves to investors' green energy darling Greenko in senior legal role

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Hyderabad partner Anshuman Jaiswal is going in-house to join Indian renewables giant Greenko Group in a senior position, as first reported by Bar & Bench.

Jaiswal, a 2003 Nalsar Hyderabad graduate who had begun his career at Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai, had moved to Hyderabad from Cyril Amarchand’s Mumbai office in July of this year after the departure of office head Rahul Sarella. The office will remain headed up by partner Harita Rao.

Cyril Amarchand managing partner Cyril Shroff confirmed his move to us and had told VCCircle that “he is moving in-house due to personal reasons and he has full support from the firm”.

We understand that Greenko does not currently have anyone in a general counsel (GC) type role in India.

Greenko has been heavily funded by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and others such as GE and has been involved in some large recent transactions such as its $315m buy of SunEdison’s Indian operations and many grounds of equity and debt fund raisings.

Greenko is a client of Cyril Amarchand, which had for instance assisted with Shearman & Sterling on its $550m high-yield bond offering in August of this year opposite Talwar Thakore & Associates.

However, the Greenko Group is also understood to have also used a number of other law firms, such as Trilegal, Lawrence Graham in London on the investment from Singapore’s GIC in 2013 (opposite AZB & Partners, which also acted in 2015), and other firms in Hyderabad such as J Sagar Associates (JSA) and Tatva Legal.

We have reached out to Jaiswal for comment.