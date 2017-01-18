An estimated 4 minute read...

B4U TV general counsel Natasha Fernandes talks about unfair regulations on Indian TV, and why the in house legal world fits her perfectly

Fernandes: good with 'win-win'

For B4U Television’s director and head legal Natasha Fernandes, sustaining a small TV and movie distribution company’s business in the face of a persistent regulatory threat to its main revenue model – advertisements – is the biggest challenge.

Fernandes, with her team of two lawyers at B4U, is currently fighting the rule made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which restricts advertisements per hour by a channel to 12 minutes. According to TRAI’s latest list of alleged violators released on its website in November, B4U Movies with its 24.54 minutes per hour of ads, tops the list of 133 violators of the ad cap rule.

Fernandes, who is acting in the Delhi high court through Tandon & Co for B4U, commented: “For a small company – our main business is advertisement business. If advertisements are limited to a certain time frame it actually affects us. It’s like a very simple calculation. I want viewers to be glued to my channel but I am not getting good ads and good rates because viewers are not coming to me, then it becomes an issue. When [the regulator puts] stops to something, limiting something - becomes a little unfair.”

Ad cap

One of B4U’s contentions, like many other channels litigating against the rule, is that calculating 12 minutes of a clock hour is problematic as programs do not start exactly at the first second of the hour and end at the last – there is usually a gap that can be attributed to packaging shows, she said.

“The cap on advertisement time is unjustified and unfair. Rates and quantum of advertisements on any channel differ depending on content, language, reach, etc. Viewership pattern differs. Carriage fee is an additional burden on small broadcasters who earn minimally or nothing on subscription revenues. In the current scenario, subscription fees that a broadcaster can charge is capped by regulation, but there is no capping on the carriage fees, though TRAI is coming up with regulations for the same, where carriage and subscription is sought to be regulated but marketing fees seems to be still unregulated,” she noted.

Double pricing

Fernandes is also litigating, for B4U, against the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) for double-charging B4U for the films it has purchased. “When we buy films we buy the entire film [including the music,] what a lot of [other] channels do is buy and synchronise the music of the film separately. We pay the producers for acquiring the film in whole and in parts for broadcast, so again having to pay for using the part or whole of the film is rather unfair and double pricing,” she explained.

“Further, copyright societies are raising claims for a percentage of the ad revenue and this is exorbitant, and is affecting the revenues of music broadcasting companies. The consideration for any acquisition or utilisation is basis the work and not the advertisement revenue that the channel may produce. So, in my opinion a claim towards royalty made by the copyright societies on a percentage of the advertisement revenues is again unfair,” she added.

But other than these, since 2005, she has not faced any major regulatory or copyright issues ts B4U, she said, as the legal team is “very vigilant and cautious in its functioning”. The shift from traditional TV viewing to internet viewership, according to her, is interesting as it opens new avenues to the business. B4U has its own online channels, linear as well as non-linear, and content is licensed and utilised keeping legal parameters in mind, she said.

Lessons in house

GLC Mumbai 2002 alumnus Fernandes’ career has remained focussed on in-house roles with two development companies, broken by a one year stint practicing in Mumbai’s metropolitan courts, before she joined the media company Star India and finally moved to B4U as the sole lawyer in 2005. Over time she grew the team at B4U to three lawyers including her.

Her experience in various in house roles has taught her that the legal framework for documentation doesn’t change from sector to sector, she said. “Ultimately the commercials and the factuals change; what changes are the facts, the way you deal with facts and understanding the commercial transaction. The rest of the legal documentation clauses, indemnity clauses etc. remain the same.”

“Having worked with corporates for a long time, industry shift doesn’t seem complicated. What one needs to understand is the business transaction and practical functioning, once you understand that, taking care of how your legal draft should cover the commercial details to mitigate business risks and minimize future litigation becomes easy,” she noted.

In her role – acquiring, syndicating and distributing films and TV shows – no regulatory issues crop up and deal negotiations are simple as her team focuses on “win-win” or a fair bargain to both sides, she said, but the detail lies in the treatment of copyright issues surrounding film distribution, which is different from the treatment of those issues during channel distribution.

A small portion of her time is spent dealing with external counsel. She commented: “When you deal with a specific set of law firms, you build a rapport and ultimately spend less time on explaining your company process and requirement, as both understand how the other functions, the requirements and the deliveries, and get more constructive and effective output together.”

B4U mainly works with law firms Khaitan Legal through partner Vaibhav Shukla , Tandon & Co and MV Kini, said Fernandes.

If you know (or are) an in-house lawyer we should interview, please send us an email at .