Wipro general counsel Inderpreet Sawhney joined Infosys as its chief compliance officer and general counsel to replace David Kennedy who was removed by Infosys in December 2016, reported Mint.

Sawhney who is a DU law faculty alumnus started her career in 1990, at ITC Calcutta, and moved on to The Chugh Firm in California in 1997 before joining Wipro in October 2011.

She will join Infosys in June at the rank of executive vice president – a first for Infosys which has never added an executive from an IT company before to its senior management under Vishal Sikka, added the Mint report.

She did not respond to an email for comment since 25 May.