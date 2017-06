“Paint manufacturer Berger Paints India Ltd has completed the acquisition of specialty coatings maker Saboo Coatings Pvt. Ltd, it said in a stock-exchange filing on Tuesday. It acquired Saboo Coatings’ shares for Rs 81.77 crore”, reported VCCircle.

Vaish Associates Advocates Delhi partner Vinay Vaish , associate Partner Manish Tully , senior associate Shivang Sargoch and associate Ridhima Khurana acted for Saboo Coatings.

Berger Paints India was represented by its in-house legal team.