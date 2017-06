“Drug firm Strides Shasun today said it has inked a pact with Vivimed Labs to set up two joint venture firms,” reported PTI.

Universal Legal partner Sameena Chatrapathy and associates Shreya Deora, Vidhyutha L, Ashtawadh Balan and Sumedha Giridharan acted for Strides Shasun.

Independent counsel Raksha Kothari acted for Vivimed.