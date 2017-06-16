Car maker Hyundai was fined Rs 87 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for anti-competitive discounting of its cars in a complaint made by two informants and Hyundai dealers - Fx Enterprise Solutions and St Antony’s Cars.

Talwar Thakore & Associates TT&A in collaboration with Vinod Dhall acted for Fx Enterprise Solutions led by competition law executive chairman Vinod Dhall , managing associate Sonam Mathur and associate Kabyashree Chaharia . Advocate Saraswat Mohpatra also appeared for Fx.

KK Sharma Law Offices founder KK Sharma with advocate Bunmeet Singh Grover acted for St Antony’s Cars.

Hyundai was represented by Chandhiok & Associates and the team comprised of Karan Singh Chandhiok, Vikram Sobti, Aroon Menon and Mathew George, alongside Hyundai senior manager legal Aditya Sharma and assistant manager legal Shri Sukomal Satyen.

The Indian Express reported: