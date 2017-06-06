Trilegal to move from Indiabulls to Peninsula offices

Trilegal will move into a bigger office in Peninsula Business Park Tower B’s 17th floor, with space for around 200 staff, by next month, as AZB & Partners lateral hire Nisha Kaur Uberoi has joined Trilegal yesterday with a team of five.

The firm’s current office - also in the Lower Parel area in One Indiabulls Centre - has a carpet area of around 14,000 sq ft, confirmed a spokesperson.

The new office is around 50% larger, with a carpet area of 21,000 sq ft out of a total built up area of around 24,000 sq ft.

An additional benefit of the new office is that it is contained on an entire floor, as opposed to the current office that is spread over two floors, resulting in “greater efficiency”, according to the Trilegal spokesperson.

She added that the new office had around 25 partner cabins, five conference rooms and a large boardroom with 28 seats.

Trilegal currently has a total headcount, including all staff, of around 130, with the new office having capacity for up to 200.

Platinum Partners is another law firm with an office in Peninsula Business Park’s Tower B.

NKU in super-fast transition

Uberoi joined Trilegal’s Mumbai office to head up its competition practice yesterday, only six days after having given her notice at AZB on Tuesday, 30 May.

It is understood that it was her last working day at AZB on Saturday (3 June).

AZB Mumbai managing partner Zia Mody and Uberoi declined to comment.

Such short notice periods are uncommon in an industry where some firms have been known to threaten to hold partners to their full contractual notice periods of up to three months (or even six months for some equity partners).

In fact, Uberoi herself had been held at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas for more than 70 days in August 2016 when she had moved to AZB.