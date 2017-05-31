Trilegal all-equity partnership votes to admit Uberoi with team

As expected, Trilegal has completed its partnership vote today to admit AZB & Partners competition co-head Nisha Kaur Uberoi, after beginning voting yesterday as first reported on Legally India.

Trilegal has now confirmed her joining in a press release, with a team of five of her AZB team members: counsel Soumya Hariharan, senior associate Nandita Sahai, and associates Ankita Gulati, Atreyee Sarkar and Shravani Shekhar.

Senior partner and board member Sridhar Gorthi saying: “Building a strong competition law practice is a strategic priority for the firm. Nisha has a stellar reputation and we are thrilled to have her on board. Nisha will be based in Mumbai, but will have team members in all major offices of the firm to lead a national practice.”

Management committee member Rahul Matthan added: “We have been looking to strategically buttress specific practice areas and recently acquired a significant capital markets practice. The inclusion of this high-quality competition team further enhances our ability to deliver our clients a full-service offering”.