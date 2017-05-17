Trilegal’s Sitesh Mukherjee relocates to give Mumbai litigation a boost after partner departure

Trilegal partner Faraz Alam Sagar, who had joined from Economic Laws Practice (ELP) as the firm’s first litigation partner in Mumbai, is set to join Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based Trilegal litigation head Sitesh Mukherjee will move to Mumbai to boost the litigation practice there, though he would continue travelling to between Delhi and Mumbai regularly.

Both news were first reported by Bar & Bench.

Trilegal partner Rahul Matthan commented to Bar & Bench that Mukherjee was moving because “we are looking to significantly invest in building our litigation capabilities in Mumbai, therefore, we have decided that Sitesh would move to Mumbai with a view to kick starting the litigation practice in Mumbai. The idea for Sitesh’s move is to replicate in Mumbai what he did for our litigation practice in Delhi.”

We have reached out to Mukherjee for comment by phone and email but have not yet received a response, and have sent Matthan a message.

Mukherjee is a 1993 Delhi University graduate.

Regarding Sagar’s move, Cyril Amarchand declined to comment when contacted, but we understand from our sources that he will indeed move to the firm.

In 2015 when he joined Trilegal, Sagar was the third partner to join its disputes practice, having made associate partner at ELP a few months before moving.

Other than Mukherjee, Trilegal’s other disputes partners are number two in Delhi - Harsh Pais (promoted in 2011) and Shankh Sengupta (promoted in 2014) - and D Pavan Kumar in its Hyderabad office.

Sagar is a Symbiosis Law School graduate, with a masters in business laws from NLSIU Bangalore, and an LLM from Goethe University in Frankfurt, having also worked at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London, PricewaterhoueCoopers, and Wadia Ghandy.