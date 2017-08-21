"Non-banking finance company Five Star Business Finance has raised Rs 333 crores (about $50 million) in its Series C round led by Norwest Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital. Existing investors including a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and Matrix Partners also participated in the round. The round saw Five Star raising Rs 318 crores through primary infusion with about Rs 15 crores coming in via a secondary sale of shares," reported the Economic Times.
