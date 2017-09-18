"Edtech platform Unacademy has raised series-B funding of $11.5 million (approximately Rs 73.6 crore) led by Sequoia India and SAIF Partners. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures also participated in the round," reported the Economic Times.

Themis Associates associate partners Nisha Mallik and Siddharth Manchanda and senior associate Radhika Sarkar acted for Sequoia and SAIF jointly.

Impact Law Ventures principal Pankaj Jain acted for Unacademy.

Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures were advised in-house.