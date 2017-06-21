After a teensy dry spell [many apologies, my fault! -Kian], the Mooting Premier League (MPL) 7 is back with some exciting news in the penultimate update before we confirm the results of the ELSA WTO World Rounds and the International Maritime Law Arbitration Moot (IMLAM): the winners and points hauled at the 10th NLSTIAM 2017 moot and the international rounds of the ICC Hague Moot 2017.
The ultimate domestic season finale: X NLS-Trilegal International Arbitration Moot Court Competition 2017
NLSIU Bangalore’s flagship and India’s toughest arbitration moot court competition, the NLSTIAM 2017 organised from 11-14 May, saw NUJS Kolkata dominate (once again) India’s arbitration moot scenes by taking down ILS Pune in the finals. Liveblogged on LI, the moot marked the culmination of this year’s domestic mooting season with the NUJS team comprising of Unnati Jhunjhunwala, Ayana Banerjee, Amrit Singh and Aastha Sharma drawing the final blood against the all-powerful ILS team comprising of Tvishi Pant, Neha Deshmukh, Lisa Mishra and Mohak Chikale.
While NLIU Bhopal and ILNU Ahmedabad made it to the semis, NLIU won the best claimant memorial, and NLU Delhi won the best respondent memorial. University of Sheffield won the best speaker citation at the moot.
Points Awarded at NLSTIAM:
Winner: NUJS Kolkata (15)
Runners-Up: ILS Pune (8)
Semi-Finalists: NLIU Bhopal (4) and ILNU Ahmedabad (4)
Best Claimant Memorial: NLIU (8)
Best Respondent Memorial: NLU Delhi (8)
Organiser: NLSIU Bangalore (2)
ICC Hague World Rounds 2017 and the Revival of NLS’ MPL Dominance
While most readers would agree that MPL VII has seen many twists and turns, with MPL VI champion being stuck in the 8th position and until 2 stories back, MPL’s strongest contender struggling to remain in the top 10. But all it took were two international moots, for NLSIU Bangalore to come back wreaking havoc in the ranking tables, nibbling at Nalsar’s feet.
Meanwhile GNLU further strengthened its 6-week long MPL domination, as both colleges continue to grill Nalsar Hyderabad which is under a serious threat of being pushed to a 3rd position MPL VII finish.
While the Indian National Rounds winner NLU Delhi and GNLU Gandhinagar emerged as quarter-finalists at the tier II moot, NLSIU made another killing, post emerging as semi-finalists at the moot. Additionally, it won the best defense-counsel team citation amassing another 5 points, as GNLU’s Arvind Pillai won the Best Defense Counsel-Oralist citation winning 20 bumper points for GNLU.
NLUD emerged as the second runners-up in the best victim-counsel team citation, winning 5 points as well.
Points Awarded at ICC Hague:
NLSIU: Best Defense-Counsel Team (5) + Semi-Finalist (15) = 20
GNLU: Best Defense Counsel-Oralist (20) = 20
NLUD: 2nd Runners-Up, Best Victim-Counsel Team (5) = 5
MPL Table Analysis:
At the 12th hour, MPL III, IV and V Champion NLSIU Bangalore has emerged as an MPL force to reckon with, accumulating 85 points from two tier II international moots in two consecutive MPL stories, and thereby leapfrogging from its erstwhile 8th position almost to 2nd spot of the MPL.
Meanwhile GNLU Gandhinagar has almost certainly won MPL VII with its further consolidation post ICC Hague and it will have one last solid shot at sealing the top spot at ELSA WTO World Rounds 2017 scheduled for the 2nd week of June 2017.
We hope to confirm those results shortly.
Nalsar, not having won any points at NLSTIAM 2017, will have a very slim chance of narrowing down the solid 22 point difference at the tier V IMLAM 2017 moot, meaning its MPL VII innings might officially end at the 2nd spot, unless NLS covers the 6 point gap, pushing the former to the 3rd position.
Meanwhile NUJS Kolkata and NLIU Bhopal have lodged themselves at the 4th and 5th spot respectively, as NLUD follows closely at the 6th position pushing MPL VII’s most successful domestic college-SLS Pune, to the 7th rank.
So, as we stare at the final two moots scheduled for the month of June and a culmination of MPL VII, one last time, the question lingers: Will GNLU become the 4th NLU to slay its way to the MPL VII crown or will Nalsar make the ultimate comeback post IMLAM?
Stay tuned.
MPL 7 season rankings
|Rank
|College
|Total
MPL
points
|Itemisation of MPL points
|ICC World Rounds (T2)
|Pts
|NLSTIAM (T4)
|Pts
|1
|GNLU Gandhinagar
|227
|ICC World Rounds (T2): Best Defense Counsel-Oralist (20) | Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5); Hon'ble Best Speaker Mention (5) | Nani Palkhivala (T4): Runners-Up (8) | Stetson International Rounds (T2): Winner (30); 2nd Best Speaker (5); Best Speaker (Finals) (5) | CLEA International Rounds (T2): Runners-Up (25) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Winner (10) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): 2nd Runners-Up (Semi-Finalist Equivalent) (5) | Frankfurt Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Winner (10); Best Speaker (Finals) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | CLEA (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Semi-Finalist (15) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Organiser (2) | Pro Bono Enviro: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
|Best Defense Counsel-Oralist (20)
|20
|2
|Nalsar Hyderabad
|205
|Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Best Speaker (20); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5) | Jessup (T1): 60th Best Speaker (10); 7th Best Memorial (10) | Vis East (T1): Runners-Up (35); Hon'ble Mention for Claimant Memo (10); Hon'ble Mention for Speaker (10) | BCI Moot (T3): Runners-Up (10) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Runners-Up (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Winner (15); Best Researcher (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | FDI Moot (Int'l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) |
|1
|NLSIU Bangalore
|199
|ICC World Rounds (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); Best Defence Counsel Team (5) | NLSTIAM (T4): Organiser (2) | Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Winner (30); Best Speaker (Finals) (5); Best Memorial (20); Honb'le Speaker Mention (5); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5) | Oxford Price (T2): Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5) | Vis Vienna (T1): Hon'ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10); Hon'ble Best Speaker Mention (10) | Vis East (T1): Hon'ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | Red Cross (T2): Hon'ble Mention for 3rd Best Written Submission (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | CLEA (T5): Best Memorial (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) |
|Semi-Finalist (15); Best Defence Counsel Team (5)
|20
|Organiser (2)
|2
|2
|NUJS Kolkata
|150
|NLSTIAM (T4): Winner (15) | Leiden Sarin (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial Applicant (5); Best Memorial Respondent (5) | Vis East (T1): Winner (40) | Oxford IPR (T5): 2nd Best Written Submission (3) | HNMCC (T5): Winner (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Researcher (20) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10); Semi-Finals (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5) |
|Winner (15)
|15
|3
|NLIU Bhopal
|142
|NLSTIAM (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Claimant Memorial (8) | Jessup (T1): Quarter-Finalist (20); 54th Best Speaker (10) | Vis Vienna (T1): Octa-Finalist (15); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (10) | Vis East (T1): Hon'ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Winner (15) | R K Tankha (T5): Organiser (1) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5); Best Memorial (10) | FDI Moot (Int'l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) |
|Semi-Finalist (4); Best Claimant Memorial (8)
|12
|4
|NLU Delhi
|138
|ICC World Rounds (T2): 3rd Best Victim's Counsel Team (5) | NLSTIAM (T4): Best Respondent Memorial (8) | Vis Vienna (T1): Hon'ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10); Hon'ble Best Speaker Mention (10); Hon'ble Best Speaker Mention (10) | Vis East (T1): Octa-Finalist (15); Hon'ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Winner (10); | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Winner (20); Best Speaker (10); Best Memorial (10) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) |
|3rd Best Victim's Counsel Team (5)
|5
|Best Respondent Memorial (8)
|8
|5
|Symbiosis Law School Pune
|131
|RGNUL Moot (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) | HNMCC (T5): Best Memorial (5); Best Researcher (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Winner (15) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Winner (15) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | R K Tankha (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Memorial (20) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
|6
|NLU Jodhpur
|120
|Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5) | Vis Vienna (T1): Hon'ble Speaker Mention (10) | Stetson International Rounds (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); 6th and 5th Best Speaker (5+5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Memorial (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Respondent Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Runners-Up (25) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) |
|7
|RGNUL Patiala
|93
|Vis East (T1): Hon'ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Organiser (1) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Runners-Up (5) | HNMCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Researcher (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Winner (15) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) |
|8
|NLU Orissa
|90
|Jessup (T1): Semi-Finalist (25); 19th Best Speaker (10); 60th Best Speaker (10) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Organiser (1) | Surana Corp (T5): Best Memorial (8) | Amity National (T4): Best Researcher (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) |
|9
|JGLS, Sonepat
|71
|Vis Vienna (T1): Runners-Up (35); Hon'ble Mention for Best Speaker (10) | Vis East (T1): 3rd Best Oralist (10); Octafinalist (15) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Organiser (1) |
|10
|GLC Mumbai
|65
|JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Runners-Up (8) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | DMH 2017 (T2): Organiser (2) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Best Memo (5) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|11
|SLCU Bangalore
|57
|JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | DMH 2017 (T2): Winner (30) | Pro Bono Enviro: Runners-Up (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) |
|12
|ILS Pune
|50
|NLSTIAM (T4): Runners-Up (8) | Stetson International Rounds (T2): 4th Best Speaker (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Winner (15): Best Memorial (8) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | ULC Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
|Runners-Up (8)
|8
|13
|Symbiosis Noida
|45
|Stetson International Rounds (T2): 2nd Best Memorial (5) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) |
|14
|Amity Law School Delhi
|44
|Vis East (T1): Octa-finalist (15) | BCI Moot (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Speaker (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Best Written Submission (5) | Amity National (T4): Organizer (2) | R K Tankha (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Speaker (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Organiser (2) |
|15
|ILNU Ahmedabad
|37
|NLSTIAM (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Nani Palkhivala (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Memorial (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) |
|Semi-Finalist (4)
|4
|16
|CNLU Patna
|35
|BCI Moot (T3): Best Memorial (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) |
|17
|George Washington University Law School
|31
|GIMC 2017 (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) |
|18
|SVKM's NMIMS Mumbai
|28
|Nani Palkhivala (T4): Winner (15); Best Speaker (8) | Amity International (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|19
|UILS Chandigarh
|25
|Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) |
|20
|UPES Dehradun
|23
|Surana Corp (T5): Best Speaker (8) | CLEA (T5): Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), |
|21
|KIIT Law School, Bhubaneswar
|20
|BCI Moot (T3): Winner (20) |
|22
|DSNLU Vizag
|19
|BCI Moot (T3): Best Speaker (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|23
|NUALS Kochi
|18
|RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Winner (10) |
|24
|NUSRL Ranchi
|16
|ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
|25
|University of Law and Legal Studies, GGS Indraprastha University
|13
|Nani Palkhivala (T4): Best Researcher (8) | HNMCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|26
|RMLNLU Lukcnow
|12
|HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Organiser (1) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) |
|27
|CLC, DU
|12
|Nani Palkhivala (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) |
|28
|MNLU Mumbai
|10
|Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) |
|29
|Amity Law School Noida
|9
|NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Speaker (8) | Amity International (T5): Organizer (1) |
|30
|Karnataka State University Law School
|8
|Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) |
|31
|Kerala Law Academy
|8
|ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) |
|32
|VIT School of Law, Chennai
|8
|Amity National (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
|33
|HNLU Raipur
|7
|HNMCC (T5): Organizer (1) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3) |
|34
|Jamia Milia Islamia Law School
|5
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
|35
|Modi University, Rajasthan
|5
|CLEA (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|36
|SOEL Chennai
|5
|Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Pro Bono Enviro: Organizer (1) |
|37
|AIL Mohali
|5
|RGNUL Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
|38
|ICFAI Dehradun
|5
|BCI Moot (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
|39
|DES's Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College
|4
|K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|40
|Llyod Law College
|4
|Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|41
|Law Centre-I Faculty of Law, DU
|4
|NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|42
|ULC Bangalore
|4
|ULC Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
|43
|Sastra School of Law Thanjavur
|4
|Nani Palkhivala (T4): Organiser (2) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) |
|44
|NLUJAA Assam
|3
|CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
|45
|ICFAI Hyderabad
|2
|BCI Moot (T3): Organiser (2) |
|46
|Rizvi Law College, Mumbai
|1
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
|47
|VELS Chennai
|1
|CLEA (T5): Organiser (1) |
|48
|JSS Law College, Mysore
|1
|Surana Corp (T5): Organiser (1) |