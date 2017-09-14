Money laundering cops have kept T&T founder Rohit Tandon in jail since January

T&T Law managing partner Rohit Tandon is back in jail, having surrendered to the authorities on 6 September after his short interim bail on compassionate grounds was not extended by the Supreme Court.

Tandon, whose permanent bail application in a money laundering case had been rejected in January by a Delhi sessions court, had managed to convince the Delhi high court on medical grounds.

The high court had granted him interim bail for three weeks to see his ill mother, after she suffered a fracture, said authoritative sources close to the case.

Tandon has appealed to the Supreme Court for the grant of permanent bail, which had rejected his plea for extension of bail on 4 September.

The SC is likely to be hearing senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Vikram Chaudhri for Tandon on 22 September. Rohatgi and Chaudhri had represented Tandon on 10 August before the Delhi high court, alongside advocates Saurabh Kirpal, Manu Sharma, Abhir Dutt, Harshit Sethi and Pragati Sharma.

Earlier, in April, Tandon’s team consisted of senior counsel Vikas Pahwa and Vivek Sood, with Arunabh Chawdhary, Amit Sharma, Vaibhav Tomar and Kinnore Ghosh.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain and Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) Amit Mahajan are acting for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is arguing that Tandon's bail application should have been moved under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and not under the CrPC's Section 439, which Tandon has resorted to.

Tandon had been arrested after raids on his offices allegedly revealed more than Rs 13 crore of cash, following his income tax declaration of Rs 125 crores of previously undisclosed income.

Other than the three weeks until 6 September, Tandon has now spent nearly 9 months behind bars.