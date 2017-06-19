Singh & Associates opened an office in Gurgaon, as its third in the national capital region.

Singh founding partner Manoj Kumar Singh commented in a press release: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Gurugram. This is a very strategic location which will further aid to our constant growth. We have been growing rapidly by virtue of the immense trust we have earned from our clients all these years. While we are adding our offices, we are also growing our team size, expanding our services into newer domains to be able to cater to all kinds of needs of our clients.”

The firm’s ABW Towers office in Gurgaon is its fifth in India, in addition to its two offices in South Delhi, one in Mumbai and one in Bangalore.