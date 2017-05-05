SAM Mumbai’s Gaurav Singhi to move to CAM

Gaurav Singhi, who had resigned from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas’ partnership last month, will be joining Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas in early June as a corporate partner, according to two sources.

We have reached out to Singhi and Cyril Amarchand managing partner Cyril Shroff for comment earlier today.

Singhi had joined Shardul Amarchand in 2015 from J Sagar Associates (JSA), where he was a salaried partner, together with JSA partner Akshay Chudasama, who is now Shardul Amarchand’s Mumbai managing partner.

Chudasama declined to comment.

Singhi is a 2006 NUJS Kolkata graduate who began his career at Trilegal, followed by two-and-a-half years at Phoneix Legal in 2011, Wadia Ghandy in 2011 where he made partner in 2014, and JSA in 2014.

Singhi had left Shardul Amarchand around the same time as Gurgaon partner Saurav Kumar, who has since joined IndusLaw as a partner.