"Mars Food, part of Mars Inc said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Connecticut-based Preferred Brands International, known for its ready-to-heat Indian and Asian food products sold primarily under brand Tasty Bite," reported The Hindu Businessline.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) partners Sandip Beri, Akila Agrawal, Amit Singhania and Gouri Puri, principal associates Mukul Sharma, Navin Kumar, Shashank Mishra and Rahul Yadav and associate Rajashree Ravi acted for Kagome Co and Preferred Brands.

AZB & Partners partners Kashish Bhatia and Nirmal Mahtani and Squire Patton Boggs principal Miharu Furihata acted for Mars.