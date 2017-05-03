“The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to pay Rs 55 lakh as compensation to an Indian Air Force pilot who was injured in a MiG-21 crash in 2005. While the government will pay Rs 5 lakh, the state-run aeronautics firm will have to shell out Rs 50 lakh to Wing Commander Sanjeet Singh Kaila within four weeks,” reported PTI.

Saikrishna & Associates senior associate Bharat Kumar acted pro bono (free of charge) for Kalia.

Justices Ravindra Bhat and Deepa Sharma, who gave the order, have with this case made a landmark by being the first to recognise the right of armed force personnel to a safe working environment, as a fundamental right extending under the right to life.

