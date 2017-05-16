“In the largest private equity deal in the logistics space, the Canadian pension fund manager Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and IndoSpace, promoted by PE firm Everstone and US-based Realterm, have entered into a three-step deal which would entail an investment of $1.3 billion (Rs 8,320 crore), most of which will come from the CPPIB,” reported Business Standard
“The two entities will set up a joint venture called IndoSpace Core to develop logistics facilities in the country. In the joint venture, the CPPIB will invest $500 million (Rs 3,200 crore) and get a majority stake,” BS added.
S&R Associates partners Sandip Bhagat, Rajat Sethi, Sudip Mahapatra and associates Dhruv Nath, Jinaly Dani, Aditya Mohanty, Henna Kapadia and Anita Srinivasan were instructed by Everstone general
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas