RMLNLU Lucknow deputy registrar Sanjay Diwakar was, on Thursday, suspended from his duties pending inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him, reported the Times of India.

RMLNLU registrar Shambu Kumar was replaced by the UP state government with Mainpuri district magistrate Yashwant Rao.

It was RMLNLU vice chancellor Prof Gurdip Singh who orderedDiwakar's suspension, and has also asked the student body to nominate three of their representatives by today, to represent the students in the sexual harassment probe committee.

RMLNLU students were sitting in protest since 4 September to demand removal of the alleged sexual harassers from their posts and for other measures against administrative apathy at the law school.