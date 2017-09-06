An estimated 3 minute read...

RMLNLU campus entrance dotted by students protesting instead of attending classes

RMLNLU Lucknow students have been sitting out in large numbers since Monday in protest against alleged administrative apathy. They have vowed to continue protests until the resignation of the law school’s joint registrar and deputy registrar for alleged sexual harassment of female students, and until the administration meets a list of five other demands.

The demands include the constitution of a judicial review committee. Two such five yearly reviews of the 2005-established university are now overdue.

A majority of the students have today signed a letter demanding the following:

The Joint Registrar and Deputy Registrar resign from their respective posts in light of the allegations of harassment and sexual harassment respectively. In the event of an inquiry being conducted into the charges of harassment, the administrative officers so accused are suspended until further decision or action being ordered.

Serious academic concerns plaguing the students, primarily including an assessment policy for teachers guided by the students, reformation of the arbitrary policy of attendance and better co-operation and co-ordination in terms of financial assistance to the placement cell established in the University.

Issue of an order for dissolution and subsequent reconstitution of the Proctorial Board of the University in light of the arbitrary decisions taken by the same.

Transparency and Accountability Measures to be immediately adopted, most importantly regarding the purchase, function and maintenance of the University equipment and facilities, along with the budget allocation of co-curricular activities organized by various student committees.

Convene a General Council meeting stipulated under the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya Rashtriya Vidhi Sansthan (Sansodhan) Adhiniyam, 2006.

An official letter signed by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor addressed to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, who qualifies as the ‘visitor’ under the provisions of Section 7 of the University Act, demanding a Judicial Inquiry into the affairs of the University.

RMLNLU vice chancellor (VC) Prof Gurdip Singh had yesterday constituted a two-member judicial committee to look into the allegations of sexual harassment and other grievances of the students.

One student commented today: “The new judicial committee is of no importance to us since the VC only decides the member of judicial committee hence again the decision would be influenced against students. We want to hold inquiries at a higher level. We want to hold a general council meeting so that there accountability of arbitrary decisions taken by our administration and VC of our college.”