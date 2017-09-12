RMLNLU Lucknow students win assurances from admin to deal with sexual harassment allegations

RMLNLU Lucknow students called off their protest yesterday after they were assured in writing of various kinds of meetings and inquiries to look into the law school’s allegedly poor infrastructure, and that the law school's deputy registrar and joint registrar will have restricted access to campus pending an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against the both of them.

The students had boycotted classes and had sat out near the entrance of the law school for an entire week since 4 September, in the aftermath of sexual harassment allegations against the two registrars.

They were protesting the generally poor state of affairs and mismanagement of RMLNLU, in addition to demanding a sexual-harassment free environment on campus.

RMLNLU vice chancellor (VC) Prof Gurdip Singh yesterday signed a letter agreeing to eight different demands of the students, including the appointment of a placement officer for the law school and suspending the two registrars pending inquiry against them, in addition to barring their entry to RMLNLU's academic block.

The other things agreed to include the VC writing to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to order inquiry into the misapplication of the law school's funds, an academic council meeting and a general council with student representatives to discuss all of the student's concerns about how the university is currently run, an inquiry also ordered by the chancellor, and all the communications and notices requesting for these measures to be published transparently where the students can view them.

However, it is not the first time large scale protests at RMLNLU have been called off after official assurances as to better management of the university's affairs.

