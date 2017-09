"Monsanto is selling its branded cotton seeds business in India to Hyderabad-based Tierra Agrotech, although the US biotechnology major would remain invested in farming segments such as corn seeds, crop protection, vegetables and Bollgard II technologies," reported the Economic Times.

PDS Legal partner Vihang Virkar , executive director Monika Deshmukh , principal associate Dheeraj Khanna and associate Sakshi Kalra acted for Monsanto.