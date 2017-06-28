Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, manufacturers of diesel engines, gensets and agricultural pumpsets, have entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake of 76% in La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt. Ltd., the maker of Varuna and Raindrop brands of electric pumps, as reported by Livemint.

PDS Legal partner Vihang Virkar , executive director Monika Deshmukh , principal associate Dheeraj Khanna and associate Sakshi Kalra acted for La-Gajjar.

DSK Legal partner Ajay Shaw , manager Gaurav Mistry and associate Viraj Gami advised and acted for Kirloskar.

Kirsolkar will acquire the stake at a valuation of 7.89 times Ebitda, The balance is said to be acquired over the next 5 years.